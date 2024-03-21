'BJP, brace for the people's wrath', Stalin reacts to Kejriwal's arrest

Live
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has lashed out against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the excise policy case on Thursday night.
In a social media post, the DMK President said, “Ahead of #Elections2024, driven by fear of a decade of failures and the imminent defeat, the Fascist BJP Govt sinks to despicable depths by arresting Hon'ble Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal, following the unjust targeting of brother @HemantSorenJMM.”
He added, “Not a single BJP leader faces scrutiny or arrest, laying bare their abuse of power and the decay of democracy. The relentless persecution of opposition leaders by the BJP government smacks of a desperate witch-hunt."
Stating that this "tyranny" will ignite "public fury", Stalin said, "Unmasking BJP's true colours. But their futile arrests only fuel our resolve, fortifying the #INDIA bloc's march to victory. BJP, brace for the people's wrath!"