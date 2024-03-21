  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

'BJP, brace for the people's wrath', Stalin reacts to Kejriwal's arrest

BJP, brace for the peoples wrath, Stalin reacts to Kejriwals arrest
x
Highlights

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has lashed out against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the excise policy case on Thursday night.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has lashed out against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the excise policy case on Thursday night.

In a social media post, the DMK President said, “Ahead of #Elections2024, driven by fear of a decade of failures and the imminent defeat, the Fascist BJP Govt sinks to despicable depths by arresting Hon'ble Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal, following the unjust targeting of brother @HemantSorenJMM.”

He added, “Not a single BJP leader faces scrutiny or arrest, laying bare their abuse of power and the decay of democracy. The relentless persecution of opposition leaders by the BJP government smacks of a desperate witch-hunt."

Stating that this "tyranny" will ignite "public fury", Stalin said, "Unmasking BJP's true colours. But their futile arrests only fuel our resolve, fortifying the #INDIA bloc's march to victory. BJP, brace for the people's wrath!"



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X