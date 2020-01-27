BJP Chief JP Nadda Accuses Kejriwal Of Playing Vote Bank Politics

President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday, slammed the Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, Arvind Kejriwal for indulging in vote bank politics. In his posts on the microblogging site, Twitter, the BJP president recalled that "Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and other anti-India forces raised seditious slogans like 'Bharat tere tukde honge' in JNU. They were threatening to violate India's sovereignty."

Nadda further pointed out that law enforcement agencies moved in, investigated the matter and in January 2019, were ready to file a chargesheet. The BJP chief added in his post, that the agencies sought Kejriwal's permission to prosecute this 'tukde tukde' gang but one year later, till Sunday, no permission had been granted.

Nadda, in his tweet, asked Kejriwal to tell Delhi why he was supporting those who want to break India? "Is it because acting against these anti-nationals will hurt his vote bank?," he asked. Here are JP Nadda's tweets posted on Monday morning:





With elections to the Delhi state assembly set to take place on February 8, both AAP and BJP have sharpened their attacks on each other. Kejriwal and other AAP leaders have been insisting that Delhi elections would be fought on the basis of development.

AAP is trying hard to avoid getting drawn into any duel over Shaheen Bagh and other protests over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The BJP, led by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on the other hand, have been accusing the AAP government of backing Shaheen Bagh protesters for vote bank politics.