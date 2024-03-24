BJP Condemns Tamil Nadu Minister's Derogatory Remark Against PM Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly condemned Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan for using a derogatory term against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labeling it as "a nauseating act." Radhakrishnan, who holds the portfolio for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry in the state, made the controversial remarks during a public election campaign event.



At the event, Radhakrishnan criticized Prime Minister Modi, alleging that he inaugurated projects honoring stalwarts like Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Kamarajar solely to secure votes. He accused Modi of resorting to "disgusting tactics" by associating himself with these figures for political gains.

Radhakrishnan further commented on Modi's recent address in Salem, Tamil Nadu, stating that the Prime Minister spoke about independence activist Kamarajar in a manner that implied undue credit.

The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit swiftly condemned Radhakrishnan's remarks, describing them as "disgusting" and disrespectful towards Modi, who hails from a humble background and has dedicated his life to serving the people of India. The party also criticized DMK MP Kanimozhi for allegedly witnessing the offensive act without condemning it.

In a tweet, the BJP accused the DMK of promoting a "vile, vulgar political culture" and suggested that both the electorate and the law would hold the party accountable for its actions. The tweet also took a swipe at Kanimozhi, accusing her of failing to uphold feminist values and condemning the use of derogatory language.

The BJP's response underscores its firm stance against derogatory remarks aimed at its leaders and emphasizes its commitment to upholding respectful political discourse.