BJP Ganjam unit conducts workshop on ‘Gaon Ku Chala’

Berhampur: The BJP conducted a workshop on ‘Gaon Ku Chala’ campaign at the Conference Hall of Revenue IB near Engineering School Square here on Wednesday.

The BJP will launch three-day ‘Gaon Chala’ campaign from February 9 to maximise its public outreach to connect with people in rural areas, make them aware of the welfare schemes of Modi-led government and increase its vote share.

The BJP Odisha unit vice-president, Lekhashree Samantsinghar, who inaugurated the workshop, highlighted the objectives of ‘Gaon Ku Chala’ campaign.

The BJP is set to win the upcoming Odisha Assembly elections with a thumping majority and the State would witness a double-engine government, she said.

“The progress of Odisha has stopped now. We would make Odisha a prosperous State after our victory and ‘Gaon Ku Chala’ campaign would boost our political strategy,” Lekhsahree said.

The party leaders and cadres will spend nights in villages and have dialogues with the villagers and propagate the benefits of Central schemes before the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The party leaders and cadres are trained to leverage public support for the BJP by explaining the welfare and developmental schemes launched by Narendra Modi government at the Centre in the last 10 years, she said.

Many legitimate beneficiaries are being deprived of Central schemes in Odisha. Though the Central government had provided 35 lakh houses in Odisha under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the State government returned 8 lakh houses on the plea that all the beneficiaries have been allotted the houses. But many legitimate beneficiaries are deprived of the houses, she said.

“Most youngsters are forced to go to other States for their livelihood due to acute problems of drinking water, houses, electricity and agriculture in Ganjam. We would establish industries in Ganjam and stop unemployment and exodus of labourers from Ganjam,” Lekhashree said.