BJP govt to take oath on June 12 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The swearing-in ceremony of the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha has been rescheduled to June 12 instead of June 10 announced earlier.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy in connection with the formation of the government at the Centre. He is going to hold a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu tomorrow (Monday).

He will also attend the swearing in ceremony of the new government in Andhra Pradesh,” said BJP spokesperson Jatin Mohanty.

Mohanty said as PM Modi will be busy with other important programmes, the oath taking ceremony in Odisha has been deferred by two days. The grand event will be held now on June 12.

The meeting of the newly elected MLAs of BJP will be held before the mega event on June 11 when the name of the new Chief Minister of the State will be announced. The new CM along with his ministers will take oath at the Janata Maidan here on June 12. According to sources, PM Modi is likely to hold a huge roadshow from Jayadev Vihar to Janata Maidan and later hold a press meet there on June 12.

Meanwhile, preparations are almost completed at Janata Maidan for the grand oath taking ceremony on June 12. PM Modi along with VVIPs from other States are scheduled to attend the grand event.

Odisha Police made adequate security arrangements at the venue. Around 40,000 to 50,000 people are likely to witness the event. The BJP is going to form the government on its own for the first time in Odisha since Independence.

While the BJP central leadership is yet to zero in on any leader for the CM post, Odisha party unit president Manmohan Samal on Saturday told reporters to wait for two more days for a clear picture to emerge.

After returning from New Delhi, Samal said the parliamentary board of BJP would take a decision on the chief minister at its meeting.