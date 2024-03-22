BJP is afraid of INDIA alliance, creating controversy to divert attention: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: The Congress targeted the central government on Friday for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in a money laundering case involving the Delhi Liquor Policy. Jairam Ramesh, the party leader, stated that Hemant Soren was detained first, followed by Arvind Kejriwal. This is a policy of tyranny and revenge. The BJP is frightened of the 'INDIA' alliance.

He alleged that it was done in anticipation of the Lok Sabha elections. This is because the BJP has understood that the opposition alliance 'INDIA' would receive a clear majority of the votes. The BJP has created drama by arresting Kejriwal.

Jairam Ramesh said that this is being done to divert attention. Speaking to news agency PTI, he said, "We will fight unitedly." This conspiracy has been hatched. All this is being done to divert attention from the real issues. Leaders of the opposition alliance 'India' are continuously raising their voices on various issues, including inflation and unemployment.

VIDEO | Here's what Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) told PTI on the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by ED. "This is politics of retaliation and harassment. The INDIA alliance is an effective alliance. It is clear that we are going to get the mandate, and… pic.twitter.com/hN1ZZRPHlv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 22, 2024

According to Jairam Ramesh, the Central Government is misusing the Central Investigation Agency. He stated that "ED, CBI, and IT are being taken advantage of. The BJP is concerned about the opposition alliance 'INDIA', which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Democracy is under peril.