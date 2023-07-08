BJP is trying to defame Manish Sisodia and AAP

New Delhi: The ED has attached various properties owned by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and individuals connected to him.The ED stated on Friday that it has attached assets worth more than Rs 52 crore belonging to Sisodia, his wife, and some other individuals detained in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy.

In this regard, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated today that the ED stated yesterday that they had seized assets worth Rs 52 crore from Manish Sisodia, however only his properties had been attached.These flats were acquired before to 2018, when there was no excise duty policy. The assets have been reported in income tax and election affidavits. All of this has been done solely to defame the AAP. Simultaneously, Atishi, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and the central government of spreading misinformation and trying to defame the jailed former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Atishi's statement came a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) cracked down on Sisodia.According to ED documents, Sisodia owns assets of Rs 81 lakh. "BJP is spreading lies about former Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by claiming that ED attaches assets worth Rs 52 crore of Sisodia in Excise Policy case, whereas ED documents show Sisodia's total property is only worth Rs 81 lakh," she added. TThe AAP leader said his party was not afraid of the Center and its agencies.

"The BJP wants to tarnish Manish Sisodia's image because he is the only person who has provided quality education to every child in Delhi," added Atishi. Atishi stated that the BJP should apologise to Sisodia and his family.While displaying the documents, the senior AAP leader stated, "Sisodia has assets worth Rs 81 lakh, including Rs 11.50 lakh in his bank account, a flat bought in 2005 for Rs five lakh, and another flat purchased in 2018 for Rs 65 lakh."