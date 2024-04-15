BJP moves ECI accusing Rahul Gandhi of levelling 'utterly sinister' charges against PM Modi

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday submitted a complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress leader of levelling 'malafide, patently false and utterly sinister' allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the complaint, the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of grossly violating the Model Code of Conduct at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

"We refer to your earlier show cause notice issued against Rahul Gandhi dated November 23, 2023, regarding his derisive and obnoxious utterances against Prime Minister Narendra Modi without any basis or substance.

"Throwing the earlier word of caution to the wind, Rahul Gandhi, as a serial offender, has again levelled grossly malafide, patently false, and utterly sinister allegations against the Prime Minister during his public rally at Coimbatore on April 12."

The transcript of Rahul Gandhi's speech has also been attached with the complaint for reference.

The complaint read, "Rahul Gandhi has tried to create a linguistic and cultural divide between the Tamil-speaking people and others by levelling a baseless allegation that the Prime Minister wants only one language in India, implying thereby that the PM is against the Tamil language.

"By making this false, unsubstantiated, unverified, and baseless allegation, he *Rahul Gandhi) has hit at the credibility of the Prime Minister, besides creating a bias against him in the minds of the people of Tamil Nadu.

"Rahul Gandhi has made a nefarious attempt to create a linguistic and cultural divide for electoral gains. The falsehood in the public utterances of Rahul Gandhi gets completely exposed on the perusal of the following links (attached with the complaint), wherein the Prime Minister has very clearly exhibited his utmost respect for Tamil language and culture,

"The Prime Minister has expressed his desire to develop Tamil into an international language, which makes all Tamil-speaking people extremely proud of our heritage, culture, and linguistic richness."