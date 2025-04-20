BJP MP hails roll-out of 4G, 5G networks in border areas including Galwan, Siachen

BJP Rajya Sabha member Gulam Ali Khatana on Sunday lauded the roll-out of mobile networks in remote and high-altitude border areas, including Galwan and the Siachen Glacier, calling it a landmark step towards strengthening infrastructure and boosting soldier welfare.

Indian Army personnel stationed in some of the world's toughest terrains -- such as Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO), Galwan, Demchok, Chumar, Batalik, Dras, and Siachen -- now have access to reliable 4G and 5G mobile connectivity, enabling them to stay connected with their families despite the geographical challenges.

A 5G mobile tower has been installed on the Siachen Glacier -- the highest battlefield in the world -- marking a significant advancement in India's defence communication capabilities.

Speaking to IANS, Khatana praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and leadership in revolutionising the telecom sector.

"Giving priority to infrastructure and communication, pulling the sector out of the 2G-3G scam and bringing in 5G, making it the cheapest in the world, and strengthening BSNL to compete with private players -- this is PM Modi's mission," he said.

Army troops stationed in areas including Galwan, Demchok, Chumar, Batalik, Dras, and Siachen Glacier are now covered under the 4G and 5G mobile networks and this also facilitates phone and video calls between them and their families.

Mobile services in Galwan had been shut down following the violent clashes with Chinese soldiers in 2020. With the restoration and upgrade to 4G and 5G, personnel deployed there will now enjoy seamless connectivity.

The connectivity initiative was executed under the Whole-of-Government framework, with the Indian Army leveraging its optical fibre cable (OFC) infrastructure in collaboration with Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and the Union Territory Administration of Ladakh.

The Fire and Fury Corps led the coordination, facilitating mobile tower installations on Army infrastructure. Four major installations have been completed in Ladakh and Kargil districts alone.

The initiative is aimed at improving the quality of life for troops deployed in extreme conditions, particularly in winter cut-off posts situated above 18,000 feet, where communication had remained a persistent challenge.