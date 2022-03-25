BJP MP Rupa Ganguly breaks down in RS while raising Birbhum incident

BJP MP Rupa Ganguly on Friday broke down in the Rajya Sabha while raising the Birbhum violence case in which allegedly eight persons, including two children were burnt to death.

While targeting the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government, Ganguly said that being born in Bengal was not a crime.

This led to a ruckus between the BJP and Trinamool Congress MPs that led to the adjournment of the House for 15 minutes from 11.55 a.m. to 12.10 p.m.

During that time, several Bengal MPs from the treasury benches also came in support of Ganguly and they hit out at the West Bengal Chief Minister.

While raising this issue during the 'Zero Hour', Ganguly alleged that the West Bengal government did not take the adequate measures to prevent this incident. She also said that the political killings in the state were on the rise and the state government was responsible for this.

At this the Trinamool MPs started shouting and protesting against the BJP MP's remark's and a pandemonium was created in the House.

Allegations and counter-allegations continued for a while and the Deputy Chairman Harivansh tried to make order in the House but the treasury and the opposition benches continued to charge each other.

The chair tried to restore the order and repeatedly asked all the members to maintain peace in the House. Some Opposition MPs also trooped into the well. Following this, the deputy chairman adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

New Delhi: BJP MP Rupa Ganguly breaks down in Rajya Sabha while speaking over the Birbhum incident, on the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Photo: Rajya Sabha/IANS)

