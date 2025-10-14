BJP questions Trinamool govt’s decision to seek donations for landslide-affected North Bengal

Kolkata: As the Mamata Banerjee government has taken a decision to create a special relief fund seeking public donations for flood and landslide-affected North Bengal, the BJP on Tuesday questioned the motive.

The last time the state government created such a relief fund was during the Covid-19 pandemic period in 2020. Under the fresh relief fund, the state government had kept the option open for utilising the proceeds for spending in the event of a future disaster in any corner of the state and not just for North Bengal.

The decision to create the North Bengal relief fund has prompted questions on the condition of the state exchequer in West Bengal, where the state government is "forced" to seek public donations for even emergency services. Former BJP state president in West Bengal and Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, on Tuesday, questioned the justification for creating the fund without being clear on how the Central share in the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) during the last five years was used.

“The Central share in the SDRF during the last five years, from 2020 to 2025, amounts to around Rs 5,000 crore. The Union government funds contribute a 75 per cent share in the SFRF, which amounts to Rs 5,000 crore during the last five years. Where has that money gone?” Majumdar raised the question while speaking to media persons before leaving for New Delhi in the morning.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, last week, while touring the flood and landslide-affected areas in North Bengal, repeatedly claimed that the Union government did not provide support for rescue and rehabilitation efforts after the floods.

Refuting the claims, BJP’s Information Technology Cell Chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, said that the claims by the Chief Minister were untrue since the Union government has been actively coordinating relief operations, providing financial assistance, and deploying teams for rescue and restoration. The West Bengal administration is missing in action, he said.

“Instead of playing politics over people’s suffering, Mamata Banerjee should focus on governance, not grievance,” Malviya said last week.