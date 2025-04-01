BJP refutes Raut's Claims

Mumbai : Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday dismissed speculation about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's successor, asserting that Modi would continue to lead the country for many more years.

Responding to Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut's claim that Modi went to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on Sunday to convey the message to Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat that he is retiring, Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur, In 2029, we will see Modi as the prime minister again.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, senior RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji' Joshi said he is not aware of any talk of (PM's) replacement. "There is no need to search for his successor. He (Modi) is our leader and will continue," Fadnavis said. "Discussing succession while the leader is active is inappropriate in Indian culture," the CM added. "In our culture, when the father is alive, it is inappropriate to talk about succession. That is Mughal culture. The time has not come to discuss it," he said, referring to Raut's claim that Modi's successor would come from Maharashtra.