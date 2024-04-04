BJP Slams Congress MP Randeep Surjewala For Sexist Remarks Against Hema Malini

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Randeep Surjewala for his vile sexist comment” against the saffron camp’s MP **Hema Malini**. However, the grand old party has claimed that only selectively parts of the speech were put out by the BJP.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala made a statement that has stirred controversy. He questioned why MLAs and MPs are elected, suggesting that they exist to amplify the voices of the people and advocate for their concerns.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also weighed in, asserting that women would teach a strong lesson to those who demean them in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He criticized the opposition for resorting to derogatory language against Hema Malini, highlighting the lack of viable candidates against her.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress of consistently disrespecting “nari shakti” (the power of women). This reference was made in light of a recent controversy involving derogatory remarks against BJP leader Kangana Ranaut, allegedly posted by Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate. Although the post was later deleted, Shrinate claimed that it was made by someone with unauthorized access to her accounts.

In response to the firestorm, Randeep Surjewala defended himself, stating that the BJP had selectively shared parts of his speech from Kaithal. He posted the full video on Twitter, clarifying that he also respected Hema Malini because she is married to Dharmendra ji and is their daughter-in-law. The political battle continues, with accusations and counter-accusations flying between the parties.