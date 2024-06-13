  • Menu
BJP tribal leader Majhi sworn in Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: BJP's tribal leader and four-time MLA Mohan Charan Majhi took oath as Chief Minister of Odisha on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony took place at 5 pm at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. Mohan Majhi is BJP's first Chief Minister in the state.

