BJP tribal leader Majhi sworn in Odisha CM
Bhubaneswar: BJP's tribal leader and four-time MLA Mohan Charan Majhi took oath as Chief Minister of Odisha on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony took place at 5 pm at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. Mohan Majhi is BJP's first Chief Minister in the state.
