BJP will lose in 2024 without PM face, just like Congress was defeated in 1977: Raghav Chadha

New Delhi: Raghav Chadha, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), issued yet another statement on Tuesday regarding the Prime Ministerial candidate of the 'INDIA' Alliance. Raghav Chadha stated his claim in an interview with the news agency PTI by using the political environment of 1977, citing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as an example.

While predicting a similar scenario in 2024, Raghav Chadha stated that when the alliance was established against Indira Gandhi in 1977, the opposition had no PM face, yet they still won. This will happen again in 2024, in my opinion. Again he declared that the Aam Aadmi Party is not running for prime minister post. The 'INDIA' alliance has several administrations, but the BJP has only one leader.

The suspended Rajya Sabha MP stated that the concerns put before the people and going ahead in that direction would be considered at the meeting of the coordination committee of 'INDIA' on Wednesday (September 13).

Raghav Chadha, a member of the 14-member coordination committee of the ' INDIA ' alliance, will hold a meeting on September 13 at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi. The meeting will discuss issues raised and how they will be communicated to the public through rallies, door-to-door campaigns, or public meetings, state-wise.

On the contrary, Raghav Chadha also reacted to the controversy over Sanatan Dharma. While defending the opposition alliance 'INDIA', he stated that the statements of any small leader of any party cannot be taken as the official standpoint of the opposition alliance 'INDIA'.