BJP will open Congress poll, workers will tell farmers the benefits of agricultural bills: Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary

New Delhi: BJP Kisan Morcha President and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary held a virtual meeting of Kisan Morcha officials, saying - farmers will understand the true meaning of freedom after the implementation of this bill.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Chaudhary on Monday took a meeting through video conferencing of office bearers of BJP Kisan Morcha Rajasthan to clear the confusion of common people and farmers about the agricultural bills passed in Parliament by the Modi government. BJP Kisan Morcha State President, Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary said that the workers of the Morcha will go door-to-door to tell the farmers the benefits of the agricultural bill. This is a new strategy of the Bharatiya Janata Party to air the opposition of the Congress-led opposition on the agricultural bills from the Parliament to the road and to make them aware of the future benefits to the common man and the farmers.

According to Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha Rajasthan State President and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary, all three agricultural bills are in the interest of farmers. On this, the farmers themselves will overcome the confusion of the opposition that created controversy. Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary said that the Congress wants every citizen of the country, including the farmer, to be a slave. When the Agricultural Act was enacted in the 60s and 70s, there was a compulsion to sell only the stockholders in mandis. The farmer could not sell goods anywhere else in the country. Today, with the passage of this bill, farmers have become independent. He can sell his crop wherever he wants. The real meaning of what freedom is in reality is understood by the farmer after passing this bill.

Farmers will get real freedom: Earlier, Union Minister Chaudhary congratulated all the Front officials for new agricultural bills and said that this law is a requirement of 21st century. Till now the laws which were in the country had tied farmers hands and feet in the matter of selling crops. Due to this, some gangs of the country were taking advantage of the helplessness of the farmers. Therefore, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government has changed this system. The agricultural reform law of the country has given every farmer the right to sell his crop, his fruits and vegetables to anyone, anywhere.

Kisan Morcha will open Congress poll: Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary said that the opposition without issue, especially the Congress farmers, is creating confusion over the Agriculture Ordinance. The public and the farmers are not going to come under his influence. BJP Kisan Morcha will open the poll of the opposition. The Rajasthan Morcha will take the campaign to open up the awareness of the public and farmers and the conspiracies of the Congress-led opposition to the booth level. Under this, the BJP Kisan Morcha will communicate with the farmers about all the three bills. Will inform the farmer the genuineness of the bills and count the benefits.