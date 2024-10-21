Blast near CRPF school in Rohini

New Delhi : A loud explosion near a CRPF school in the Prashant Vihar area in Rohini on Sunday morning sparked a security alert in the national capital. No one was injured in the blast which initial investigation suggests could have been caused by a crude bomb, officials said.

Teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Delhi Police cordoned off the area and forensic experts collected samples from the site to ascertain the cause of the explosion which was reported at around 7.50 am. Police said a school wall, nearby shops and a car were damaged.

Security has already been stepped up in Delhi due to the festival season. Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the spot in purported videos of the incident. Also, two cars were parked near the explosion site and some two-wheelers passed by seconds before the explosion. Local residents said the explosion was "intense" and there was a foul smell in the area after it. "FSL and NSG teams conducted an inspection of the spot and lifted samples.

A case vide FIR No. 512/24 u/s 326(g) BNS, 4 Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act & 3 Explosives Act has been registered at PS Prashant Vihar, Rohini," the police said. Forensic experts found a suspicious "white powder" at the spot and have sent it to the laboratory for examination. They also collected soil samples from the site, according to officials. "The white powder could be a mixture of ammonium nitrate and chloride.

There was a foul smell of chemicals after the blast. Local residents and police officials who rushed there also felt the same. Our teams are investigating the entire matter," a senior police officer said. "Whether it is some kind of explosive or anything else can only be ascertained after we thoroughly examine it. We are suspecting a crude bomb could be the reason for the blast," another senior official said. Delhi Police said it is checking the CCTV footage of the spot and collecting mobile network data to identify people who were present nearby when the explosion happened which is suspected to be a crude bomb.

Police are registering the FIR under The Explosives Act," said the official. Senior police officers, including from the crime branch and the Special Cell, as well as the fire brigade reached the spot after the explosion was reported. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said they received a call regarding a blast "near the boundary wall" of the CRPF school. "We immediately rushed two fire engines to the spot.

There was no fire and no one was injured due to the blast, so our vehicle returned," DFS officials said. A senior police officer said, "Our forensic team and crime unit are at the spot to collect samples from the blast location. It could be a firecracker, but we are investigating the entire matter from all angles." In a statement, police said they received a PCR call at 7.47 am regarding a loud blast. "SHO of Prashant Vihar and staff reached the spot, where the school wall was found damaged with a foul smell. The glasses of a nearby shop and a car parked near the shop were found to be damaged. No one was injured," they said. Another senior police officer said, "Our bomb disposal teams are checking the nearby area. We have also sounded an alert to nearby police stations to increase vigil and checking. Foot patrolling has also been intensified in different markets. "We request everyone to inform the police immediately if they see any suspected item."

People in the area rushed out of their houses and shops after they heard the blast. "We first thought that an LPG cylinder had exploded nearby. We immediately informed the police and the fire brigade about the matter.

Many glass panes of several shops got shattered," a local resident said. Rakesh Gupta, who lives nearby, said, "We are very confused about what has happened. Police teams are investigating." Sumit, who runs a sunglasses shop very close to the blast spot, said, "My shop's window panes got shattered. Everything inside my shop fell on the ground. It was a very intense blast," he said.