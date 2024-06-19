  • Menu
Bomb Threat Forces Safe Landing Of Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo Flight; Security Heightened At BMC Headquarters

  • A bomb threat on a Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo flight prompted a safe emergency landing and passenger evacuation in Mumbai.
  • Simultaneously, a bomb threat email was received at the BMC headquarters, leading to increased security measures.

IndiGo confirmed the bomb threat, stating that protocols were followed and all passengers disembarked safely. "IndiGo flight 6E 5149 from Chennai to Mumbai received a bomb threat. Upon landing, the crew followed protocol, and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay," the airline stated.

All passengers were safely evacuated, and the airline is collaborating with security agencies. Once all security checks are complete, the aircraft will return to the terminal.

### Related Incident:

On the same day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in Mumbai received a bomb threat via email. Police reported that the sender threatened to blow up the building. A thorough search was conducted, but nothing suspicious was found. Security measures have been heightened as a precaution.

