Bombay HC Approves Transfer of Elephant Mahadevi to Gujarat Sanctuary Backed by Anant Ambani’s Radhe Krishna Trust

The Bombay High Court has approved the relocation of Mahadevi, an ailing elephant currently in Kolhapur, to the Radhe Krishna Elephant Welfare Trust, a specialised elephant care centre in Jamnagar. The move comes in response to concerns raised over her health and overall well-being.

The trust, supported by Anant Ambani’s Vantara initiative, is known for its dedicated care, veterinary expertise, and expansive natural enclosures. Designed to offer long-term rehabilitation, the facility has been at the forefront of animal welfare in India.

Reports presented to the court indicated that Mahadevi was suffering from severe injuries and needed a better environment to heal and thrive. After reviewing her condition and the available facilities, the High Court concluded that her best chance at healing lies in a sanctuary purpose-built for elephant care.

_“We have considered and chosen the survival of the elephant and its right to quality life, over and above the rights of men to use the elephant,”_ the Court said in its ruling, invoking the parens patriae principle to safeguard the rights of the _“voiceless and hapless Mahadevi.”_ The panel also quoted the words of Lawrence Anthony from his book 'The Elephant Whisperer' to support the argument for better treatment of the elephants.

This decision marks a compassionate step toward recognising the emotional and physical needs of animals who cannot voice their suffering. With this transfer, Mahadevi is expected to receive focused treatment and the peaceful surroundings essential for her recovery.

The Jamnagar-based sanctuary offers a robust ecosystem of veterinary staff, natural foraging space, and continuous care, ensuring elephants like Mahadevi are given a second chance at a dignified, comfortable life.