Bombay High Court Seeks Maharashtra Government’s Update On Cab Aggregator Licensing And Safety Rules

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra government to submit an affidavit outlining the status of implementing licensing and cab aggregator rules in the state. This directive came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) highlighting concerns over passenger safety in vehicles operated by transport aggregators.

Additional Public Prosecutor Poornima Kantharia informed the court that the rules are still under development, with public objections currently being sought. The bench, comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar, instructed Kantharia to include these specifics and other relevant details in the affidavit.

The PIL, filed by professional squash player Amitoj Inder Singh, was inspired by a 2018 incident where Singh alleged he was assaulted by a cab driver affiliated with a transport aggregator. Singh claimed the injuries resulted in permanent damage and highlighted the aggregator's lack of accountability, as the driver was merely removed from the platform.

Represented by advocates Wesley Menezes and Ayan Bhattacharya, the petition pointed to broader safety concerns and a recurring pattern of negligence by cab platforms in addressing passenger grievances. Despite the Central Government's issuance of the 'Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines-2020,' the petitioner argued that their enforcement remains insufficient.

The High Court directed the Maharashtra government to file the affidavit within three weeks, detailing steps taken to implement the guidelines and address passenger safety. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on January 29, 2025.