Brands to pour in ₹2,000 crore for ads

New Delhi : As the Maha Kumbh 2025 began on Monday, companies across the spectrum are trying to capitalise on a huge opportunity to reach at least 45 crore people, and are likely to pour in thousands of crores in marketing campaigns and activities on the ground.

From January 13 to February 26, the world’s largest spiritual congregation is offering companies, especially fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), automobiles and electronics players, a lifetime chance to tap into millions of consumers.

According to industry estimates, brands are projected to invest Rs 1,800-Rs 2,000 crore in advertising campaigns across platforms, utilising artificial intelligence (AI)-driven themes, LED outdoor screens, virtual assistants and mobile apps.

The mega event offers luxury tents that cost up to Rs 1 lakh a night for budget homestays.

As per the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) estimates, the event is expected to generate a revenue of Rs 1.2 lakh crore for Uttar Pradesh.

Other industry estimates project that Maha Kumbh is likely to generate over Rs 4 lakh crore in trade, giving a boost to both nominal and real GDP by over 1 per cent.

According to the government estimates, Maha Kumbh may generate Rs 2 lakh crore in trade if each of 40 crore visitors spends an average of Rs 5,000.

Industry estimates further say that the average expenditure per person could rise to even Rs 10,000 at the mega event, and the total economic impact could reach Rs 4 lakh crore.

Companies from India as well as abroad are jostling for space to showcase their presence during the 45-day event.

Public sector giant Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has supplied approximately 45,000 tonnes of steel for the construction of various structures at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Prayagraj has undergone a major makeover ahead of the biggest congregation of the followers of Sanatan Dharma. More than 200 roads have been constructed and upgraded, ensuring seamless connectivity for millions of devotees likely to attend the grand spiritual gathering. The roads have been beautified by placing over three lakh plants and one lakh horticultural samplings, enhancing their visual appeal.

Prayagraj:Devotees expressed gratitude to the Uttar Pradesh government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the extensive arrangements during the Maha Kumbh 2025 on Monday. Speaking to IANS, Sarita Yadav, a devotee from Rajasthan, expressed her joy, saying, “It feels like we are in heaven to be here. The arrangements are good. We thank PM Modi and the state government for such an amazing experience.” Another devotee, Neelam Pacheriya, shared her sentiments with IANS, stating, “This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for us. We took a holy dip in the Sangam, and it’s all because of the incredible efforts and arrangements made by PM Modi and the authorities.” As the Maha Kumbh unfolds, it promises to offer an unparalleled experience of devotion, faith, and cultural celebration to millions who journey to the sacred city of Prayagraj.

Traders hail Ayodhya’s economic turnaround

Ayodhya: The celebrations for the first anniversary of Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratistha ceremony, having started on January 11, are currently underway with devotees and saints engaging in various events including rituals, prayers and cultural events. The unprecedented rush in devotees has led to a surge in the city’s economic activity, also reflecting in the outcome of local traders and businessmen. A couple of local traders spoke to IANS about this drastic turnaround. Pawan Kishore Gupta, a third-generation trader who has been running an ancestral shop, told IANS that the number of visitors to the city has increased manifold after the inauguration of Ram Temple, last year. “On the first anniversary of Ram Mandir’s Pran Pratistha, the city is also brimming with devotees who want to have a glimpse of Ram Lalla and seek his blessings,” he told IANS. He said that the spurt in visitors has also resulted in the upliftment of economic activities and many traders like him have seen a jump of more than 70 per cent. “Earlier, there was some discomfort and derision among people due to widening of the roads but today, it’s the trading community that is benefiting,” he said. According to state government estimates, more than 3 lakh visitors have been arriving in the temple town on daily basis, since last year. In the past one year alone, more than 13.5 crores have visited the city. The influx of visitors has not only amplified the city’s spiritual significance but also spurred economic growth in the surrounding areas. Another trader Ajay Kumar Singh told IANS about the impact of devotees’ rush on local businesses.

Floating police station

Prayagraj :The Uttar Pradesh police has set up a special floating police chowki (post) to assist devotees as the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh commenced on Monday, starting with the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima. A devotee Vijay Kumar said, “... The arrangements here are very good. There is an arrangement for everything - for food and accommodation... the roads are also good.” “We go to Kumbh Mela wherever it is organised. I live in a small temple - I go to every pilgrim in India...,” another devotee said. “A lot of attention has been paid to the infrastructure of the railway stations. We have built new stations. We will run around 13,000 trains including the special and regular trains. This time 10,000 regular and 3,000 special trains will run,” Mr Kumar told ANI.

Row erupts over MSY statue

Prayagraj: A controversy erupted after a statue of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was installed at a camp in the Maha Kumbh Mela area in Prayagraj, with several seers objecting to it. The statue, around two--three feet tall, was inaugurated at the camp in Sector 16 set up by the Mulayam Singh Yadav Smriti Seva Sansthan, Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey said. The move drew criticism from the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad. Its president Mahant Ravindra Puri said that Mulayam Singh Yadav had always been “anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan”. SP leader Pandey said that the statue of “Netaji” was inaugurated by him . “He was our leader, and the camp was organised to spread his thoughts and ideas.” “Pilgrims and other people are welcomed to go to the camp, have food, and stay there. A small statue of Mulayam Singh Yadav has been installed in a symbolic manner,” Pandey told reporters. He said the idol will be restored to the party office after the Maha Kumbh.

UP halves price of copter ride

Prayagraj: A helicopter joyride of Maha Kumbh has now been slashed by more than half to Rs 1,296 per person, according to an official statement. Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh in a statement said the 7-8 minute helicopter ride has begun. “Helicopter joyride of Maha Kumbh will now cost Rs 1,296 per person from the earlier fare of Rs 3,000 rate,” the statement said. The ride will give tourists an aerial view of the grand Maha Kumbh area, soaring above Prayagraj city. The joyride can be booked online through www.upstdc.co.in and will be facilitated by Pawan Hans, an undertaking of the Government of India.

Searching for Moksha: Foreign devotees

Prayagraj: Despite the freezing waters during the cold winter season, foreigners took a dip in the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the ‘mystical’ Saraswati. A Brazilian devotee, Francisco, who came to India for the first time in search of Moksha, said that it was an amazing feeling to be present there. “I came to India for the first time. I practice Yoga and I am searching for Moksha. It’s amazing here. India is the spiritual heart of the world. The water is cold, but the heart is filled with warmth,” he said. The atmosphere reverberated with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Har Har Gange,” in Hindi as well as in Spanish, German, Russian, and French, as the devotees took holy dips and applied tilaks on their foreheads. Another devotee from Spain expressed that he felt very lucky to have taken a dip there. “We are many friends here -- from Spain, Brazil, Portugal. We are on a spiritual trip. I took a holy dip and enjoyed it much; I am very lucky,” he said. Another devotee, Jitesh Prabhakar, who is originally from Mysore and is now a German citizen, also visited the Mela along with his wife, Saskia Knauf and baby boy, Aditya. “It doesn’t matter if I live here (in India) or abroad--the connection should be there. I practice yoga every day. One should be grounded and always try to travel towards inner self,” he said.