Live
- Need to shift away from foods that add to climate change problem: President Murmu
- Cash, gold, liquor, 'freebies' worth over Rs 490 crore seized in poll-bound Telangana
- Modi govt's fight against corruption 'nautanki', only corrupt join BJP due to ED scare: Kejriwal
- Surveys showing BJP win in MP, Cong stopped central schemes when it was in power: Rajnath
- BJP's poll promises 'Modi's jumlas' as PM earlier dubbed them as 'revdis': Cong
- Gundu Rao berates MLA
- Kambala in Bengaluru, CM clears Rs. 1 crore grant
- In Mulugu District, Liquor Shops to Close for Three Days During Chhattisgarh State Assembly Elections says Collector Ila Tripathi
- Telangana leading the way in providing pensions to the disabled: Kamalakar
- Vijayudu Starts Campaign for the election in Ieeja Municipality
Just In
Bridegroom among four killed after car collides with truck in Punjab
Highlights
A bridegroom, his four-year-old niece, and two other relatives were killed after their vehicle collided with a stationary truck in Punjab’s Moga district on Sunday, police said.
A bridegroom, his four-year-old niece, and two other relatives were killed after their vehicle collided with a stationary truck in Punjab’s Moga district on Sunday, police said.
The family was travelling from Fazilka to Ludhiana for the wedding of Sukhwinder Singh, 23.
Sukhwinder’s niece, his brother-in-law Angrez Singh, and relative Simran were among the dead.
The injured, Mohinderpal Singh and Seema, 29, were admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS