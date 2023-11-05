Bridegroom among four killed after car collides with truck in Punjab

A bridegroom, his four-year-old niece, and two other relatives were killed after their vehicle collided with a stationary truck in Punjab’s Moga district on Sunday, police said.

The family was travelling from Fazilka to Ludhiana for the wedding of Sukhwinder Singh, 23.

Sukhwinder’s niece, his brother-in-law Angrez Singh, and relative Simran were among the dead.

The injured, Mohinderpal Singh and Seema, 29, were admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana.