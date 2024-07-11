Brisk polling in byelections across 7 states

New Delhi: Moderate to brisk polling was recorded in 13 Assembly constituencies across seven States of Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh where bypolls concluded at 6 pm on Wednesday amid sporadic incidents of violence in Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The electoral exercise, the first since the Lok Sabha elections, will decide the fate of many veterans and some debutantes, including Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s wife Kamlesh Thakur.

The Assembly seats that went to polls are Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda and Maniktala (West Bengal); Badrinath and Manglaur (Uttarakhand); Jalandhar West (Punjab); Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh); Rupauli (Bihar); Vikravandi (Tamil Nadu) and Amarwara (Madhya Pradesh). Votes will be counted on July 13.