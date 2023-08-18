British envoy says his govt keen to support Meghalaya in various sectors

Shillong: British Deputy High Commissioner Kolkata Nicholas Low on Friday met the Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan in Shillong and assured support of his government’s to the northeastern state in various sectors.

Raj Bhavan sources on Friday said that during the meeting, the British envoy offered his country’s support and coordination for development in Meghalaya, especially in healthcare, tourism, education among others.

He admired the natural beauty and similarity of the northeastern state with the UK, especially with Scotland and apprised the Governor about the historical relations of UK its Scotland province with Meghalaya, which is known as “Scotland of the East.”

The British Deputy High Commissioner admired the beauty and upkeep of the historical Raj Bhavan premises and thanked Chauhan for his warm hospitality.