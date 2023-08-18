Live
- Revanth Reddy puts 17 conditions to ticket aspirants in Telangana elections
- KCR attends top comedian Son's marriage in Hyderabad
- ‘Poor want ear to be heard, shoulder to support’: Congress on Rahul’s meeting with Rameshwar
- All time high applications sold for Wine Shops in Telangana
- Rahul Gandhi interacts with youth in Leh, alleges BJP, RSS placing their people in key institutions
- Sitharaman to attend G20 finance & health ministerial meeting in Gandhinagar tomorrow
- British envoy says his govt keen to support Meghalaya in various sectors
- Over 100 mm rainfall at 6 places in Odisha
- India moves a step closer to collar 26/ 11 accused Tahawwur Rana after ruling by US court
- Congress releases Ghotala sheet on alleged scams in Madhya Pradesh
Just In
British envoy says his govt keen to support Meghalaya in various sectors
British Deputy High Commissioner Kolkata Nicholas Low on Friday met the Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan in Shillong and assured support of his government’s to the northeastern state in various sectors.
Shillong: British Deputy High Commissioner Kolkata Nicholas Low on Friday met the Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan in Shillong and assured support of his government’s to the northeastern state in various sectors.
Raj Bhavan sources on Friday said that during the meeting, the British envoy offered his country’s support and coordination for development in Meghalaya, especially in healthcare, tourism, education among others.
He admired the natural beauty and similarity of the northeastern state with the UK, especially with Scotland and apprised the Governor about the historical relations of UK its Scotland province with Meghalaya, which is known as “Scotland of the East.”
The British Deputy High Commissioner admired the beauty and upkeep of the historical Raj Bhavan premises and thanked Chauhan for his warm hospitality.