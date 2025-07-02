BU hosts menstrual hygiene awareness drive

Berhampur: In a spirited initiative to destigmatise menstruation and foster awareness among the youth, Berhampur University organised a public health outreach programme titled ‘Let’s Talk Periods’, focusing on menstrual health and hygiene. The event was a joint endeavour by IFI Foundation, Swasthya Plus and OdishaLIVE, in collaboration with the University. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from hundreds of students and faculty members.

Gracing the occasion as Chief Guest, Geetanjali Dash, Vice Chancellor of Berhampur University, highlighted the importance of education in combating menstrual taboos. “Menstruation is a natural biological process. Yet, societal stigma still shackles the lives of many women. Educating and engaging the youth is key to changing this narrative at grassroots levels,” she said.

Pranati Parida, Co-Chair of IFI Foundation and Chair of the campaign, underlined the relevance of the initiative: “Menstrual hygiene is directly linked to the physical and emotional well-being of women. Our aim is to empower the youth to become informed ambassadors of change.”

A campaign brochure filled with informative content and links to educational resources was launched during the event. Students added vibrancy with poster presentations carrying strong social messages around sustainable menstrual practices.

The programme also featured the screening of an informative A-to-Z video capsule on menstrual health, addressing associated health concerns in a youth-friendly manner. Expert insights were shared by Kusum Dash, Senior Consultant (Gynaecology & Obstetrics) at Kalinga Hospital, and Sanjukta Sabat, public health educator, who interacted with the audience.

Dignitaries such as Sukant Kumar Tripathy, Chairman, PG Council; Bandita Kumari Panda, Head of Journalism & Mass Communication and Nilambar Rath, Editor & CEO of OdishaLIVE, enriched the occasion with their presence and perspectives.

The programme was moderated by Priyanka Sucharita, with coordination support from Amit Kumar Mohanty, Sitansu Shekhar Sutar and Sushree Smita Behera of OdishaLIVE and Swasthya Plus.

The IFI Foundation, an official partner of the Global Menstrual Hygiene Day Campaign, continues to lead the digital awareness front, with support this year from Kalinga Hospital, Bhubaneswar and Paradeep Phosphates Limited as Associate Partners. This initiative stands as a clarion call to youth—to break myths, spread awareness and build a compassionate, period-friendly society.