Burhanpur's Majid Hussain remains MP's topper in JEE Mains 2025 session 2

Bhopal: 17-year-old Majid Mujahid Hussain, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur, has brought immense pride to his family and teachers by emerging as the state’s top scorer in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) session 2 Mains 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially declared the JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in on Saturday.

Hussain has secured an impressive 99.99 percentile and his remarkable achievement has sparked celebrations among his family, teachers, and well-wishers.

Notably, Hussain had secured 99.99 percentile in the JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 result that was declared earlier in February this year.

Majid’s journey to success began in grade 11 when he started preparing rigorously for the highly-competitive exam. Enrolling in a coaching institute, he dedicated himself entirely to his studies, making significant sacrifices along the way.

Talking to IANS, Hussain said his hard work and support from family and teachers made it possible.

"For two years, I focussed solely on my goal. I even refrained from attending weddings and festivals to make the best use of my time," Hussain said, adding that his unwavering dedication and discipline played a crucial role in his outstanding performance.

Expressing gratitude, Majid acknowledged the support of his family, particularly his father, who provided him with invaluable guidance, and his teachers, whose unwavering encouragement helped him stay motivated.

He said, "My parents provided me with the best possible guidance, and my teachers offered their unwavering support. Now, my aim is to achieve a high rank in JEE Advanced and pursue engineering at a premier institute."

Hussain's success has been widely celebrated, not just by his family but also by his teachers and the local community.

Many have lauded his commitment and perseverance. "Majid Hussain is a brilliant and dedicated student who always had his eyes set on his goals. He has made all of us proud," said Hussian's teacher and mentor Vijay Sukhvani.