By-polls on Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Dinesh Trivedi on Aug 9

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Friday announced that by-polls to a Rajya Sabha seat vacated by former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dinesh Trivedi will take place on August 9.

Trivedi, who resigned from the Rajya Sabha in February, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the following month.

The TMC is likely to win the seat as it has a brute majority and former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, who joined the party in March, is likely to be sent to the Upper House of Parliament.