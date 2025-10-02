Cabinet clears 57 new KVs

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), aiming to benefit over 86,000 students.

The Centre said the total estimated requirement of funds for establishing all 57 KVs would be around Rs 5,862.55 crore, spread over nine years from 2026–27.

“This includes a capital expenditure component of Rs 2,585.52 crore and operational expenditure of Rs 3,277.03 crore,” it added.

This marks the first time that KVs have been sanctioned with Balvatikas, aligning the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) structure with NEP’s foundational learning objectives. Of the new schools, seven will be sponsored by the Union Home Ministry, while the rest will be supported by state governments.

The announcement comes nearly a year after 85 new KVs were sanctioned in December last year.

“Together with the earlier sanctioning of 85 KVs, the instant proposal responds to the high demand for these institutions while balancing pan-India expansion,” the Centre said. Together with the 85 KVs sanctioned earlier, the new additions will cover 17 states and Union Territories (UTs). As of date, there are 1,288 functional KVs, with a total student enrolment of around 1.36 million.