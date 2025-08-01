Live
- Pravati launches campaign to boost Anganwadi centres
- Game on! State govt to unveil new sports policy tomorrow
- ISB unveils executive prog in Business Management for emerging global leaders
- Balanga girl’s statement recorded thrice
- Last date extended for DOST 2025-26 special phase
- Fake ‘vigilance’ cops held
- OU bags prestigious ACE-2025 Award at India Circular Economy Forum
- Jumbo on the rampage kills 3 in Dhenkanal
- Dattareya’s life is an inspiration for everyone
- Odisha to plant 75 lakh saplings on PM’s 75th birthday
Cabinet okays Rs 2K cr grant to boost coop sector
Highlights
New Delhi: In a move aimed at strengthening India’s cooperative sector, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday approved a Central Sector Scheme titled “Grant in Aid to National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC)” with a total outlay of Rs 2,000 crore.
The scheme will be implemented over a four-year period from 2025-26 to 2028-29, with an annual budgetary allocation of Rs 500 crore. The approved grant will enable NCDC to raise Rs 20,000 crore from the open market over the next four years.
