Cabinet okays Rs 2K cr grant to boost coop sector

New Delhi: In a move aimed at strengthening India’s cooperative sector, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday approved a Central Sector Scheme titled “Grant in Aid to National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC)” with a total outlay of Rs 2,000 crore.

The scheme will be implemented over a four-year period from 2025-26 to 2028-29, with an annual budgetary allocation of Rs 500 crore. The approved grant will enable NCDC to raise Rs 20,000 crore from the open market over the next four years.