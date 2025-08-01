  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Cabinet okays Rs 2K cr grant to boost coop sector

Cabinet okays Rs 2K cr grant to boost coop sector
x
Highlights

New Delhi: In a move aimed at strengthening India’s cooperative sector, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday...

New Delhi: In a move aimed at strengthening India’s cooperative sector, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday approved a Central Sector Scheme titled “Grant in Aid to National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC)” with a total outlay of Rs 2,000 crore.

The scheme will be implemented over a four-year period from 2025-26 to 2028-29, with an annual budgetary allocation of Rs 500 crore. The approved grant will enable NCDC to raise Rs 20,000 crore from the open market over the next four years.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick