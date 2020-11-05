Calcutta HC bans use of firecrackers in Kali Puja

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday banned the use and sale of firecrackers in Kali Puja and Diwali, keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic situation in West Bengal.

Earlier, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Calcutta High Court with regard to banning firecrackers during Kali Puja and Diwali in the state. The matter was heard before the division bench of justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee on Thursday.

The court also directed that the ban will also be in force during Jagaddhatri Puja, Chhath and Kartik Puja.

Quite similar to the Durga Puja festival guidelines, the Calcutta High Court said that 'no entry' to pandals will also be in effect during Kali Puja. The court also asked the state police to ensure strict enforcement of the norms during Kali Puja.

It further directed that a maximum of 15 people will be allowed in the Kali Puja pandals having an area of up to 300 sq mt, and maximum 45 persons in the bigger ones. The bench also said no to processions during Kali Puja immersion.

The West Bengal government had on Tuesday pledged all residents not to allow bursting of firecrackers during Kali Puja and Diwali to check the level of air pollution, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.