Int’l conference on advanced pulmonary nodule management

Visakhapatnam: Aninternational conference on Advanced Pulmonary Nodule Management was hosted here on Sunday. Organised by KIMS ICON Hospitals, Seethammadhara, in association with the hospital’s Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, Visakhapatnam, the scientific sessions during the conference focused on the early detection and advanced management of pulmonary nodules.

Experts briefed on the latest diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, including radial endobronchial ultrasound, cone beam computed tomography, body vision navigation, augmented fluoroscopy, robotic bronchoscopy, bronchoscopic trans-parenchymal nodule access, cryo-biopsy and radiofrequency ablation. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bharat Chukka and KS Phaneendra Kumar consultant interventional pulmonologist at the hospital mentioned that accurate identification of lung nodules at an early stage plays a crucial role in improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

The primary objective of the conference was to integrate rapidly evolving technologies into routine clinical practices, they added. This apart, the hospital announced the introduction of cone beam CT facilities for lung biopsies at its Seethammadhara unit.

The hospital managing director Satish Kumar Pethakamsetti, executive director T. Sai Balarama Krishna, Vizag regional CEO Nagesh, medical director Gopalaraju and Ravindra Babu were present.

The conference witnessed participation from over 300 pulmonologists, physicians and oncologists from across the country along with experts from overseas.