Calcutta HC directs CID probe after video showing extortion by police surfaces

Kolkata : Calcutta High Court on Monday directed a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe after a video showing extortion by police surfaced.

A single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta, Justice Sengupta passed the order after the said video was played at his bench. In the video, some policemen were seen collecting money from a truck driver at Dalkhola in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal recently.

A truck loaded with stone-chips was stopped by the local cops on a highway and Dalkhola, who thereafter collected money from the truck driver. While ordering the probe, Justice Sengupta observed that from the video footage it is clear the matter is extremely serious.

He directed the CIF sleuths to initiate a probe in the matter by conducting a forensic test of the said video to cross-check its authenticity. From the video it was evident that the truck did not have the necessary permits and documents to carry the consignment of stone-chops.

The cops, as per the contents of the video, took advantage of that and extorted money from the truck-driver. Even in the video, the cops were seen giving a chalan (receipt) against that money, which was later detected to be forged.

Justice Sengupta also directed CID to file a fresh FIR in the matter and send the forged receipts to the department concerned for examination. The matter will be heard again on November 17.