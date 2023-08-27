Cancer screening facility to start soon at Delhi's Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

New Delhi: The Sikh community which is known for its selfless helping of people, is now coming up with a new facility which will be of great help to the poor and disabled people. Gurudwara Bangla Sahib will soon begin a cancer screening facility in its clinic, which would substantially assist disabled patients, including sangats.

As we all know, cancer is a serious disease with high cost of treatment, which makes it impossible for poor and disabled patients to get cancer treatment. This news will greatly benefit those people who were unable to get cancer tests done due to financial constraints.

In order to expand its medical facility, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee plans to install a PET scan equipment used for cancer screening.This premium PET CT scanner with laser machine was created by the LSO Crystal manufacturer in the United States, which has received all essential government permissions for its installation.

In the following two months, this machine will be installed at Guru Harkrishan Polyclinic and Gurdwara Bangla Sahib Delhi after which the Sangat will be able to test here. The Ardaas Samagam was held at Guru Harkrishan Polyclinic.

According to committee chairman Sardar Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Sardar Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, this machine can assess 120 patients in a week. This system will be able to generate reports quickly. In this, waves are used for testing. The whole body can be scanned with 16 slim CT scanners fitted in the machine.

He continued, "Cases of cancer are constantly coming to the fore as a result of changing technology and increasing pollution." As a result, the Delhi Gurdwara Committee is installing this machine in order to provide improved medical facilities.Medical services are already provided to the Sangats through the polyclinic's CT scan, mammography, and contemporary digital lab. He stated that steps are being taken to provide free dialysis services to patients at Bala Sahib Hospital, and that CT scans are available for Rs 50 at Guru Harkrishan Polyclinic.