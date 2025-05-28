CBDT extends ITR filing deadline to September 15

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for assessment year 2025–26 from July 31, 2025, to September 15, 2025.

The extension comes in response to significant changes in the notified ITR forms for the year. According to the CBDT, these forms have undergone “structural and content revisions aimed at simplifying compliance, enhancing transparency, and enabling accurate reporting.”