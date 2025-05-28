Live
- ORR-Kondapur flyover to be thrown open soon; traffic snarls set to ease
- BJD flays BJP for neglecting coastal highway project
- CM meets Rajnath, discusses security
- Four held for assaulting journalist
- BJP govt will present its report card: Pravati
- Portion of soil over rail tunnel collapses
- Maoist with Rs 4L bounty surrenders
- Low pressure over Bay, Odisha dists on alert
- Indian standards gaining global recognition, says Min Manohar
- Sakthi WhatsApp number launched
CBDT extends ITR filing deadline to September 15
New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for assessment year 2025–26 from July 31, 2025, to September 15, 2025.
The extension comes in response to significant changes in the notified ITR forms for the year. According to the CBDT, these forms have undergone “structural and content revisions aimed at simplifying compliance, enhancing transparency, and enabling accurate reporting.”
