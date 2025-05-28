  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

CBDT extends ITR filing deadline to September 15

CBDT extends ITR filing deadline to September 15
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for assessment year 2025–26 from...

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for assessment year 2025–26 from July 31, 2025, to September 15, 2025.

The extension comes in response to significant changes in the notified ITR forms for the year. According to the CBDT, these forms have undergone “structural and content revisions aimed at simplifying compliance, enhancing transparency, and enabling accurate reporting.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick