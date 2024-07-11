CBI operates under control of Union govt: SC

New Delhi: The CBI operates under the control of the Union government as per law, the Supreme Court held on Wednesday while rejecting the Centre's objection to the maintainability of a lawsuit by West Bengal.

The top court said as per a provision of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the Central Vigilance Commission has the control over cases for the offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The West Bengal government is contesting the CBI's action of pressing ahead with probe of cases in the state despite withdrawal of general consent.

West Bengal had withdrawn the general consent allowing the CBI to probe cases or conduct raids in the state on November 16, 2018. Referring to various provisions of the DSPE Act, the apex court said, "We further find that the very establishment, exercise of powers, extension of jurisdiction, the superintendence of the DSPE, all vest with the Government of India".

