CBI Reveals Disturbing Psychoanalytic Profile Of Prime Accused In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

The psychoanalytic profile of Sanjay Roy, the main suspect in the Kolkata rape-murder case, revealed his addiction to pornography, "animal-like instincts," and a complete lack of remorse for his actions, according to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer on Thursday.



On August 18, the CBI directed experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to conduct a psychoanalytic evaluation of Roy. A civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, Roy was arrested a day after the body of a 31-year-old trainee doctor was discovered at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

"The individual displayed no regret and recounted the entire incident in detail, showing no signs of remorse," the CBI officer told PTI on Thursday.

Before the investigation was transferred to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court, local police had discovered a large amount of pornographic content on Roy's seized mobile phone.

The CBI officer also noted that both technical and scientific evidence strongly supports Roy's presence at the crime scene.

CCTV footage from the hospital showed Roy near the chest department ward at around 11 am on August 8.

Earlier, sources had informed India Today that Roy visited a 'red light area' in North Kolkata after midnight on August 8. He was reportedly intoxicated and later asked a random woman for her nude photograph.

"Footage also captured him re-entering the same building around 4 am on August 9. Certain technical and scientific evidence confirmed this," the officer added.

During his interview with PTI, the officer declined to provide details on the DNA tests conducted on Roy or comment on the rumors of gang rape.

CBI officers also visited Roy's residence in Bhowanipore, where they spoke with his family, neighbors, and colleagues in the Kolkata Police force.