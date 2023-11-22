Live
- Savarkar portrait in Assembly hall
- ED searches premises linked to Syed Burhanuddin in cheating and forgery case
- History of National Cashew Day
- Mulugu Congress candidate Seethakka calls to oust BRS govt
- 152 voters get chance for home voting in Mulugu constituency
- Silence Roars ‘Gandhi Talks’ Dominates 54th IFFI Goa Gala Premieres as the First Silent Film, Cast Shares Riveting Experience!
- 35 injured, 17 of them serious in bee attack at religious fare in Karnataka
- Anshul Chauhan's Heartfelt Journey: From Dreaming To Tears Of Joy As She Joins Ranbir Kapoor In 'Animal'
- WHO team visits Bihar to find out about mysterious disease
- Rs 5cr credited in Women Victims Compensation Fund, Manipur govt tells SC
Just In
CBI searches 24 locations, busts big module making fraudulent calls to foreigners; seizes Rs 2.2 cr
In a massive action, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out searches at 24 locations in several states and busted a big module of operators, including Sushil Sachdeva and his associates, for making lakhs of fraudulent calls to foreign nationals including in the US. The central agency also seized cash to the tune of Rs 2.2 crore.
New Delhi: In a massive action, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out searches at 24 locations in several states and busted a big module of operators, including Sushil Sachdeva and his associates, for making lakhs of fraudulent calls to foreign nationals including in the US. The central agency also seized cash to the tune of Rs 2.2 crore.
A CBI source told IANS, "The CBI carried out searches at 24 locations across several states and busted a big module of operators, who were making lakhs of calls to foreign nationals.”
The source said that they were making fraudulent calls and impersonating other entities, coercing victims to make payments in the guise of fines, fees and penalties.
The source added that searches yielded crucial evidence along with cash to the tune of Rs 2.2 crore, foreign currency, crypto accounts and property documents.
The source said that this module was busted by the CBI in one of its ongoing cases under Operation Chakra 1.