CBI seizes Rs 2.39 cr from DPCC engineer's house

New Delhi : The CBI has seized cash amounting to Rs 2.39 crore from the premises of a senior environmental engineer of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), who was nabbed earlier while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 91,000, officials said on Monday.

The arrest formalities for Senior Engineer Mohammed Arif and Kishlaya Sharan Singh, who was allegedly paying the bribe, are underway, they said. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Arif, Singh, his father and middleman Bhagwat Sharan Singh and two businessmen -- Raj Kumar Chugh, the proprietor of Ram Electroplaters, and Gopal Nath Kapooria of MVM.

The agency has alleged that Arif has been indulging in corrupt practices and obtaining bribes from the representatives of private companies for showing undue favours in the renewal of the DPCC's consent for their firms. He allegedly conspired with Bhagwat Sharan Singh, who acted as a middleman and consultant for the firms in DPCC-related matters.

"The said middleman allegedly gets the bribe money collected from the firms on the direction of the above said public servant and delivers the same to him on regular intervals," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.