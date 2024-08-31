CCEA approves two new rail lines in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved three railway projects with a total estimated cost of Rs 6,456 crore. This was stated by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at a media conference in New Delhi.

Vaishnaw said 138 km Bargarh Road–Nawapara Road new line and 37 km Sardega–Bhalumuda new double line will benefit aspirational districts like Nuapada and Bargarh. Bargarh and Nuapada districts are among the highest rice-producing districts of Odisha. The new railway line will pass through Padampur and other agricultural areas of Western Odisha.

This new railway line will also improve tourism in the area. Both Bargarh and Nuapada districts are dotted with scenic beauties and they draw large number of tourists every year. Sardega–Bhalumuda new double line will cover 16 km in Sundargarh district. These areas have a large tribal population. The cultural and social relations between these border districts are strong. People in adjoining villages will benefit from this railway line. One new station will be set up at Mundharkhet between Sardega and Bhalumuda in Chhattisgarh.

“The three projects covering seven districts in four states i.e., Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 300 km,” the ministry said. “With these projects, 14 new stations will be constructed, providing enhanced connectivity to two aspirational districts (Nuapada and East Singhbum),” it added. Highlighting the benefits of the new line projects, the ministry stated these will provide connectivity to approximately 1,300 villages and about 11 lakh population. “Multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately 1,300 villages and about 19 lakh population,” it said.

The ministry also emphasised the benefits to the freight traffic as these are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as agriculture products, fertiliser, coal, iron ore, steel, cement and limestone.

The projects are result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity which have been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services.

East Coast Railway General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal said Bargarh Road–Nawapara Road new line will cater to the needs Sambalpur and Jharsuguda. This line will reduce the distance between Sambalpur and Raipur by about 87 km with stations at Sarsara, Dumerpali, Bijepur Road, Badipali, Dhauramunda, Padampur, Bhagatpur, Majhipali, Paikmal Road, Bartunda and Anlajuba between Bargarh and Nuapada stations.