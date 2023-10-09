Ceiling Collapse At St. Stephen's College In Delhi University Raises Safety Concerns

Last month, during a musical performance held at St. Stephen's College within Delhi University, a distressing incident occurred as the ceiling of the venue collapsed, endangering the students in attendance. The event garnered widespread attention on social media due to online videos capturing the terrifying moment when the ceiling collapsed. According to information from DU Beat, the college's music society had organized a concert in the college hall on September 29. Unfortunately, the performance was abruptly interrupted when the ceiling suddenly fell, resulting in an injury to one of the students present.



Students who were at the event recorded the harrowing incident, highlighting yet another infrastructure issue plaguing this prestigious university. The video footage shows students hurriedly rising from their seats and exiting the area as the ceiling gave way.

Notably, St. Stephen's College is known for having some of the highest tuition fees within Delhi University. First-year humanities students are required to pay Rs 42,000 per semester, while science courses have slightly higher fees. A significant portion of these fees contributes to the college's development fund, which is intended to cover expenses related to maintenance and improvement.

However, concerns have arisen among students regarding the lack of transparency in how these development funds are being utilized. As reported by DU Beat, one unnamed student criticized the college for not addressing safety concerns promptly, mentioning that the foyer had been closed off for four months without any repairs. The college administration's classification of certain buildings as 'heritage' has been perceived as an excuse for neglecting necessary maintenance, while other areas like guesthouses are continually undergoing renovations.

In addition to these grievances, some students pointed out that the ceiling of St. Stephen's Library had already collapsed in 2020, resulting in limited access for students who were still required to pay full library fees.

Reflecting on the recent incident, one student, identified as Bob, shared his account of the situation: "We had a total of 12 performances, and while the 8th performance was going on, suddenly I saw that the roof had collapsed. This isn't the first time something like this happened. In the past, we've had roofs falling in classrooms and resident blocks. However, this is the first time it has happened on such a large scale with everyone present."

On the fateful day of September 29, the falling ceiling in the college hall led to the injury of a first-year student, while others were evacuated from the premises immediately for their safety. This incident has raised concerns about the state of infrastructure and safety measures at St. Stephen's College and has prompted calls for greater accountability and transparency in the allocation of development funds.