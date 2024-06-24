  • Menu
Central Railways AC Task Force Reduces Unauthorized Travel

Highlights

  • Central Railways' AC task force curbed 2,979 cases of unauthorized travel, collecting Rs 10.04 lakhs in fines within a month.
  • The initiative follows passenger complaints and includes a dedicated WhatsApp helpline for reporting issues.

A month after its inception, the Central Railways AC task force reported 2,979 cases of unauthorized travel, collecting fines totaling Rs 10.04 lakhs by June 15.

Responding to numerous passenger complaints about unauthorized travel in AC locals, the Mumbai division of Central Railway established the AC task force to enforce regulations in both AC services and first-class compartments.

On May 25, Central Railway introduced a WhatsApp helpline (7208819987) for passenger complaints, initially receiving about 100 daily reports. This number has since decreased to 14 complaints per day.

Chief Public Relations Officer Dr. Swapnil Dhanraj Neela told India Today that the 14-member task force assists passengers and fines those traveling without tickets, operating from the first to the last train service each day. Feedback from AC local passengers has been mixed, with some expressing satisfaction and others irritation.

