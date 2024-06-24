Live
- Some trains restored by SCR
- Himachal seeks liberal financial assistance to develop border areas
- MOC clears overseas camp for shooter Rajeshwari; post-surgery rehab of long jumper Sreeshankar
- K’taka imposes Rs 10L penalty on use of artificial colour in certain food items
- Shinde directs strict action against illegal pubs, bulldozing all illegal structures in Pune
- Sacked guest teachers stage protest against Bihar govt in Patna
- Centre puts up 21 critical mineral blocks for auction
- RSS affiliate stages protest rally in Kolkata against post-poll violence in Bengal
- Adani Ports features in honour list of Institutional Investors Asia Executive Survey
- First in Maha: BMC to accord ‘eco-friendly’ send-off to the departed in 10 crematoria
Just In
Central Railways AC Task Force Reduces Unauthorized Travel
- Central Railways' AC task force curbed 2,979 cases of unauthorized travel, collecting Rs 10.04 lakhs in fines within a month.
- The initiative follows passenger complaints and includes a dedicated WhatsApp helpline for reporting issues.
A month after its inception, the Central Railways AC task force reported 2,979 cases of unauthorized travel, collecting fines totaling Rs 10.04 lakhs by June 15.
Responding to numerous passenger complaints about unauthorized travel in AC locals, the Mumbai division of Central Railway established the AC task force to enforce regulations in both AC services and first-class compartments.
On May 25, Central Railway introduced a WhatsApp helpline (7208819987) for passenger complaints, initially receiving about 100 daily reports. This number has since decreased to 14 complaints per day.
Chief Public Relations Officer Dr. Swapnil Dhanraj Neela told India Today that the 14-member task force assists passengers and fines those traveling without tickets, operating from the first to the last train service each day. Feedback from AC local passengers has been mixed, with some expressing satisfaction and others irritation.