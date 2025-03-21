Centre appoints Justice Harish Tandon as Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday cleared the appointment of Justice Harish Tandon as Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court following the recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Harish Tandon, Judge of the Calcutta High Court, to be Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

On March 6, the SC Collegium, headed by CJI Sanjiv Khanna, proposed the appointment of Justice Tandon, a Judge of the Calcutta High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Orissa HC.

The vacancy in the office of the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court arose consequent upon the retirement of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh on January 19 this year.

Born in November 1964, Justice Tandon was appointed as a Judge of the Calcutta High Court in April 2010 and has been functioning there since then. A senior puisne Judge in the Calcutta High Court, he ranks at serial no. 7 in the All-India Seniority of HC Judges, including Chief Justices. Before his elevation as a Judge of the High Court, he practised in the Calcutta High Court in civil matters.

"He has acquired extensive experience in dispensing justice. He is considered to be a competent judge and possesses a high level of integrity and conduct required of a person holding high judicial office. (H)aving regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Mr Justice Harish Tandon is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa," a statement uploaded on the website of the apex court had said.



