  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Centre declares JKLF unlawful association for 5 more years

Home Minister Amit Shah
x

Home Minister Amit Shah

Highlights

Central government on Saturday declared the Yasin Malik-led Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) as an unlawful association for a further period of 5 years.

Srinagar: Central government on Saturday declared the Yasin Malik-led Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) as an unlawful association for a further period of 5 years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in an X-post said that: “The Modi government has declared the 'Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohd. Yasin Malik faction)' as an 'Unlawful Association' for a further period of five years.”

He said: “The banned outfit continues to engage in activities that foment terror and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir. Anyone found challenging the security, sovereignty and integrity of the nation will face harsh legal consequences.”

The Central government has so far declared all anti-national and secessionist armed or political organisations and trusts as unlawful associations.

This is part of the government’s larger policy to target the ecosystem of terror that sustained and supported various terrorist groups and individuals so violence started in J&K in late 1989.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X