Centre Reimposes AFSPA in Disturbed Areas Of Manipur Amid Ongoing Ethnic Violence

In response to the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, the Centre has reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas of the state. The decision was made by the Union Home Ministry, which cited the continuous volatile situation in the region.

The police station areas where AFSPA has been reimposed are Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West district, Lamlai in Imphal East district, Jiribam in Jiribam district, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi, and Moirang in Bishnupur.

This fresh order came after the Manipur government had already imposed AFSPA in the entire state on October 1, barring 19 police station areas. The areas excluded from the earlier order now fall under the new AFSPA imposition.

The move is aimed at providing security forces with greater operational freedom to maintain law and order in the affected areas. The decision follows a recent incident in Jiribam district, where 11 suspected militants were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces, and another incident where six civilians were abducted by armed militants.

The ethnic violence in Manipur has been ongoing since May 2022, primarily between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups. The conflict has claimed more than 200 lives and displaced thousands of people, with the previously unaffected Jiribam district also witnessing violence in recent months.

The reimposition of AFSPA in the six police station areas underscores the continuing security challenges faced by the state and the government's efforts to restore stability and control the volatile situation.