CET conducted smoothly with coordinated efforts, says Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the smooth and efficient conduct of the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for two days was made possible due to coordinated efforts of officers and employees.

Around 13.48 lakh candidates were eligible to appear in the examination. Such teamwork ensured that CET set a perfect example of efficient administration, he said, while interacting with the media in Panchkula, near here.

Earlier, the Chief Minister participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme at Panchkamal in Panchkula.

He said the monthly address showcases inspiring stories of people who have contributed to society and highlights India's cultural values, encouraging citizens nationwide.

Making a mention of CET arrangements, the Chief Minister said that the government ensured hassle-free facilities so that candidates could appear for the exam in a positive and comfortable environment.

Administrative officers, police personnel, and roadways staff worked in close coordination, while parents and residents also extended support by setting up refreshment points for candidates at various locations. This combined effort turned CET into a meaningful and well-organised event across the state, the Chief Minister added.

The CET concluded on the second day, on Sunday, amid tight security across the state. It was held in morning and afternoon shifts.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) conducted the CET for the Group C posts recruitment.

Arrangements were made across 22 districts of Haryana, and in Chandigarh too, where exam centres were set up.

Special bus services were arranged by the state Transport Department to ferry candidates to the exam centres. HSSC Chairman Himmat Singh visited Rohtak to take stock of the arrangements.

Candidates were allowed in only after a thorough check, officials said. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 (power to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) of 2023 were enforced within a 500-m radius of all exam centres.