Chaitanya Jhanki draws large crowd in Laxmi Puja

Dhenkanal: Chaitanya Jhanki of Prajapita Brahmakumaris Iswariya Viswavidyalaya is drawing large crowd during Laxmi Puja at Anand Bazaar in Dhenkanal.

Brothers and sisters of Brahmakumaris dress up as Laxmi, Kali and Saraswati and concentrate for hours in the pandal. They practise Raj Yoga meditation and acquire spiritual knowledge, said B K Usha, centre in-charge of Dhenkanal branch. The purpose of organising live Jhanki is to share knowledge of Raj Yoga and spiritualism imparted by Supreme Soul through

Brahmakumaris, she said.

Former DG Fire Services Santosh Kumar Upadhyay, Dhenkanal Lok Sabha member Mahesh Sahoo, MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal and Zilla Parishad president Archana Poohan visited the venue and greeted the sisters.