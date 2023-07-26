Live
- Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passing forest conservation bill amid oppn protest over Manipur
- Creative synergies that have made history in the Hindi film industry
- ‘Bro’ tickets getting sold as hotcakes; proves Power Star stamina
- The power of experimental learning in developing soft skills
- Godavari river overflows at Bhadrachalam, first warning issued
- It's a celebration time for cricket enthusiasts
- Dhoni’s debut production “LGM – Let’s Get Married” clears censor with clean U
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestants enter new magical garden abandoning all diplomacy
- Official: Ram Charan to release ‘Bholaa Shankar’ theatrical trailer
- Janhvi expresses gratitude towards Sajid Nadiadwala for giving her ‘Bawaal’
Just In
Gatka inclusion in national games to give boost worldwide: Asian body
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passing forest conservation bill amid oppn protest over Manipur
Creative synergies that have made history in the Hindi film industry
‘Bro’ tickets getting sold as hotcakes; proves Power Star stamina
The power of experimental learning in developing soft skills
Godavari river overflows at Bhadrachalam, first warning issued
Challenges before armed forces likely to be more complex in future, India should prepare itself: Army chief By Gunjan Sharma
Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Wednesday said the dangers and challenges before the armed forces are likely to get more complex in the future and India needs to be ready to face them.
Drass (Ladakh), Jul 26 (PTI): Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Wednesday said the dangers and challenges before the armed forces are likely to get more complex in the future and India needs to be ready to face them. The Chief of Army Staff said the armed forces should prepare for the future keeping in mind the possible challenges. "Dangers and challenges before us are likely to get complex in the future, we need to be ready," General Pande told reporters at the Kargil War Memorial here on the occasion of the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas. "We have been working on adaptive, resilient and responsive processes. Our Army will emerge as a technology-enabled and future-ready force to deal with security challenges," he said. The Army chief noted that the country will never forget the supreme sacrifice of the soldiers in the 1999 Kargil war. "Operation Vijay was a difficult and high-intensity military operation. It was a difficult terrain that was under the possession of the enemy. It was a challenge that our soldiers accomplished...I also want to commend the Air warriors for their contribution in achieving the final objective,” he said. The Indian Army had launched a fierce counter-assault to push back Pakistani forces that had stealthily occupied important heights in Ladakh in 1999. The Kargil War saw soldiers of Indian Armed Forces fight in the most challenging terrain under harsh weather conditions leading to the defeat of the enemy in Drass, Kargil and Batalik Sectors. Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to mark India's victory over Pakistan. The Army chief also laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial here to pay tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 war.