Cheema releases book ‘Urban Strata Critique’
Chandigarh

Punjab Cabinet Minister Advocate Harpal Singh Cheema released the book Urban Strata Critique written by Aryan. On this occasion, Cheema said that it is commendable that Aryan has started writing during his student life.

He said that this book, which has been written with the aim of creating awareness among the younger generation, will prove beneficial for the youth. While congratulating Aryan for writing this book, he also wished him a bright future. On this occasion, the author of the book, Aryan, who is a student of M.A. Political Science, said that in this book he has tried to spread awareness among the youth. He mentioned that today the new generation is gradually drifting away from their culture, principles, and moral values.

