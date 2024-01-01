Chief Priest Offers Clarification On Guest List Criteria For Ram Temple Inauguration Amidst Rising Political Tensions

As the anticipation builds for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22, Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das has clarified that invitations have been extended exclusively to "devotees of Lord Ram." The clarification comes in response to recent remarks by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who claimed not to have received an invitation.

The chief priest emphasized that the selection of attendees is not about political affiliations but is based on their devotion to Lord Ram. He defended the Prime Minister, stating that the efforts for the temple are not mere political maneuvers but reflect a deep sense of devotion.

Tensions have escalated as political figures, including Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) and CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, have weighed in on the alleged politicization of the event. Raut accused the BJP of turning the inauguration into a political spectacle, while Yechury declined the invitation, asserting that religion should not be exploited for political gain.

As the controversy unfolds, temple officials confirm a seven-day consecration ceremony starting from January 16. The culmination on January 22 will witness the deity of Ram Lalla being consecrated during the "Mrigashira Nakshatra" in the afternoon. The political undertones surrounding the event continue to stir discussions, with various leaders making decisions regarding their attendance based on their respective perspectives and ideologies.