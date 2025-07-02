Chief Secy calls for modern statistical system

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja on Monday batted for a modern statistical system to measure the socio-economic progress of the State.

Addressing the 19th National Statistics Day here, Ahuja said the system would also help in identifying the areas of shortfall and the way forward.

He stressed the need for institutional capacity building, too.

Speaking on the occasion, Development Commissioner Anu Garg advised the officials concerned to develop the recommended statistical system, which would help in effective monitoring of the goals and targets set in the ‘vision document’ for a ‘Viksit Odisha - 2036 and 2047’. Citing the example of the ‘Subhadra’ scheme, she said the State government has been emphasising the use of data and, in the process, it has prepared a robust database that may be used in implementation of other beneficiary-oriented programmes.

Ashish Kumar, former Director-General, Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, highlighted the role of the National Statistical Office (NSO) in conducting sample surveys to provide data at regular intervals for the unorganised sectors of the economy.